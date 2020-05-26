|
|
Oshkosh - Jerrold J. Tank, age 80, passed away on May 23, 2020 at Park View Health Center. He was born in Oshkosh on April 27, 1940 to the late John and Dorothy (Klier) Tank. In September of 1967, Jerry married Mary Dougherty. Together they had two children.
Jerrold worked for badger Federal Services as the Safety Director.
Jerrold is survived by his children, Michelle (Michael) Rehbein and Brian (Suzanne) Tank; and two grandchildren, Isabel, and Mary Rehbein.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife of 37 years, Mary Tank.
There will be a private graveside service held by the family.
Condolence cards may be sent to Konrad-Behlman Funeral Home (PO BOX 78 Oshkosh, WI 54903)
Published in Oshkosh Northwestern from May 26 to May 31, 2020