Jerry L. Chase



Doniphan, MO - Jerry L. Chase, age 68, of Doniphan MO, passed away of Covid-19 Wednesday November 11 at St. Claire Hospital in Fenton MO.



Jerry was born February 18, 1952 in Berlin, WI to Ellsworth and Dorothy (Waters) Chase. He married Julie Henschel-Chase on May 21, 2013. Jerry worked at Admanco from 1969 until he moved to MO to work for Vitronic in Doniphan.



Jerry was an avid fan of the WI Badgers, Green Bay Packers and was especially fond of the talents of Brett Favre. He took great pride and spent many hours on his yard but one of his greatest joys was just hanging out with his dogs. You could always find Jerry with one of his dogs cuddled up on the couch with a dog on his lap and a beer in his hand.



Survivors include: His wife Julie Henschel-Chase of Doniphan MO, his daughter Kristy Grayson of Fairview NC and grandchildren Torin and Skylar, his son Kasey (Nicole) Chase of Wellington, CO and grandchildren Kyle and Ellie, sisters Sally Resop of Oshkosh, Arlene Golz of Waupun, Mary Kay (Zeke) Finley of Ripon, Susan (Joseph) Wrzinski of Ripon, and brother Daniel (Nancy) of Ripon, and many friends and relatives.



Jerry was preceded in death by his parents Ellsworth and Dorothy Chase, his sister and brother in law Ralph and Patricia Fox, Brother Ellsworth Jr, Brother in law Richard Golz.



The family has chosen to hold a celebration of life at a future date when it is safe for everyone to attend and give him the send off that he deserves.



As a family we ask everyone to please wear a mask, social distance and take this horrible disease seriously because nobody wants to see their loved one go through this.









