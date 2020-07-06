Jill Ann Miller
Pickett - Jill Ann Miller, age 63, of Pickett, WI, passed into her next life in the hands of Jesus on Monday, July 6, 2020.
She was born in Oshkosh, WI, on May 23, 1957, the daughter of Allan H. and Joanne I. (Krueger) Schultz. Jill was blessed with a son, Dustin Pearson who gave her two grandchildren, Riley and Julia, and one step grandchild, Amara, who were the joy of her life.
Jill worked for her father at Badger Electric from 1970 to 1986. Then she became a nanny for five children for twelve years. In 2000, Jill began the work of opening Faith of a Child Daycare for her church and was the Director for 15 years. It enabled God to use her in touching the lives of all the families, many still call her "friend." Her faith was very important to her. She was an avid member of Faith Lutheran Church in Oshkosh participating in choir, ladies group, youth leader, Sunday School teacher and she was quick to volunteer for any need the church had.
Jill married Jeff Miller, after a six year relationship, on August 19, 2018. After their marriage, she joined her husband in membership at Grace Lutheran Church in Pickett. They were blessed with one year free of cancer. He was by her side through the laughs and tears as she fought breast cancer. He shared his heart, home, family and friends. Jeff was a blessing from God.
Survivors include husband, Jeff Miller; son, Dustin (Jacinda) Pearson; grandchildren, Riley and Julia Pearson and step-granddaughter, Amara Kessler; two sisters, Vicki (Les) Heimerman and Mary Jo (Jim) VanDyke; step-father, LeRoy Huebner; brothers-in-law, Dave (Gail) Miller, Bruce (Dave Wilkins) Miller; sister-in-law, Nancy (Richard) Mucks; step-sons, Ryan and Alex Miller. She loved her nieces, nephews, great-nieces and nephews, cousins, devoted friends, and many "self adopted" children over the years. She was preceded in death by her parents, Allan Schultz and Joanne (Schultz) Huebner.
Visitation for Jill will be held on Friday, July 10, 2020, from 4 - 8:00 pm at Butzin-Marchant Funeral Home, 515 Mayparty Dr., Ripon, WI 54971. Those who attend Jill's visitation, her family kindly asks to please be mindful of following social distancing and mask recommendations.
A private family funeral service for Jill will be held on Saturday, July 11, 2020, at 10:00 am at Grace Lutheran Church, 502 County Road M, Pickett, WI 54964 with Pastor Jud Krohn officiating. Due to the current COVID-19 situation, the funeral service will be live-streamed via www.butzinmarchant.com
at 10:00 am. Interment will follow at Liberty Prairie Cemetery in the Town of Utica. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to Faith of a Child Daycare, 1745 Ohio St. Oshkosh, WI 54902.
The family would like to thank her doctors and medical personnel, St. Croix Hospice, Home Care Assistance and especially their dedicated caregiver, Sonya. They would like to thank neighbors and friends who lent support and meals during the past few months and also Pastor Krohn for his spiritual support in visiting Jill regularly.
