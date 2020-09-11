1/
Jill L. Boneske
Oshkosh - Jill Louise (Granberg) Boneske, 75, born November 7, 1944 and passed on September 7, 2020.

She was preceded in death by her son, Jeff Boneske; granddaughter, Felicia Boneske; parents, Neil and Evelyn Granberg; brother, Dirk Granberg.

Beloved mother survived by John (Sheila) Boneske; grandchildren, Uriah Alverado and Meredith Boneske; brother, Kent (Mary) Granberg; many nieces, nephews, and cousins.

Jill graduated from Wauwatosa East High School and moved to Butte des Morts in 1974. She later moved to Oshkosh in 1990. She was employed as a Regional Manager by TNG.

She will be greatly missed by her son, daughter-in-law, and grandchildren who have always appreciated her generosity, and enjoyed her sense of humor and willingness to always have an adventure. She loved the Packers, animals, Christmas, and her family.

No services will be held, but donations in her memory to the Oshkosh Area Humane Society would be greatly appreciated. Notes of condolences can be sent to the family through Konrad-Behlman Funeral Homes.






Published in Oshkosh Northwestern from Sep. 11 to Sep. 13, 2020.
