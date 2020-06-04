Oshkosh - After a brief battle with cancer, Jill D. Werbeckes, age 63, passed away on Sunday May 24, 2020. Her final days were spent surrounded by family and friends.Jill was the first born in a family of five. As such, she was everyone's big sister, a role she took to heart. Jill was the perfect person to have as a big sister. She always had time to listen and could find a positive outlook and encouraging word for any situation. Everyone who knew her loved her because of her kindness and beautiful loving spirit. She was a blessing as a daughter, sister, aunt, friend, teacher and neighbor. She will remain in our hearts forever!Jill was born on May 6, 1957 in Sheboygan to William and Bette (Brooks) Werbeckes. She graduated from Chilton High School in 1975 and then went on to receive her Bachelor and Masters of Science degrees from UW River Falls. Jill's whole career has been spent sharing her love of math and science with her students in Chilton, Sheboygan, Berlin, Columbus, Kewanee and Oshkosh. As Jill's last lesson plan, she intends to donate her body to science.When not teaching, Jill's interests included her family (including her dogs), quilting, painting, stamping, nature and reading.Survivors include her parents, William and Bette Werbeckes, of Chilton; two sisters, Carrie (Doug) Staege of Beechwood and Jean (Donald) Aden of Sun Prairie; two brothers, Mark (Lori) Werbeckes of Mt. Horeb and Dan (Jeanna) Werbeckes of Sherwood; three nieces (Liz, Sara and Hayley) and six nephews (Logan, Nathan, Nicholas, Noah, Jacob and Caleb); her close friend Rev. William Hower and her precious dogs Bella and Mr. Magoo.Jill wished that people honor her memory by adopting a pet or supporting the Oshkosh Humane Society.A celebration of Jill's life will be held on June 13, 2020 (1:00 pm - 4:00 pm) at Menominee Park, shelter #2, 583 Pratt Trail, Oshkosh, WI.