|
|
Jimmy B. Eason
Oshkosh - Jimmy B. Eason, age 83, passed away Saturday, February 22, 2020 in Oshkosh.
The funeral service for Jimmy will be held at 1 pm on Saturday March 7, 2020 at Fiss & Bills-Poklasny Funeral Home, 865 S Westhaven Dr Oshkosh, WI 54904. A time of visitation will be held from 11 am until the time of service on Saturday at the funeral home.
The full obituary for Jimmy will appear in the Oshkosh Northwestern on Sunday, March 1, 2020.
Published in Oshkosh Northwestern from Feb. 24 to Feb. 26, 2020