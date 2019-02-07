|
|
Dr. Jinping Li
Appleton - Dr. Jinping Li, age 55, passed away on Sunday February 3, 2019 after a short battle with cancer. Jinping and his wife, Zhibin, moved from Denver to the Fox Valley area 7 years ago. He worked at Aurora Medical Center in Oshkosh. He is survived by his wife, Zhibin He, and daughters Nanxing, Sarah, and Wendy.
The celebration of his life will be held at 3:00 PM on Sunday, February 10, 2019 at Wichmann Funeral Home-Tri-County Chapel (1592 Oneida Street, Menasha). Visitation will be held from 2:00 PM until the time of service.
Published in Oshkosh Northwestern on Feb. 7, 2019