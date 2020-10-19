1/
Jo A. Koch
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Jo's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Oshkosh - Jo A. Koch, age 77, passed away October 18, 2020 at Aurora Medical Center. Services for Jo will be at Trinity Lutheran Church on Monday, October 26 at 11 AM. A visitation will take place from 9 AM until the time of service. A burial will take place at Oakwood cemetery in Berlin. Due to the ongoing concerns for public health, the family asks to come if you feel comfortable.

A full obituary will be printed in the Sunday edition of the Northwestern.

Arrangements are being handled by Konrad-Behlman Funeral Homes (920)231-1510




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Oshkosh Northwestern from Oct. 19 to Oct. 21, 2020.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by the Oshkosh Northwestern

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved