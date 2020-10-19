Oshkosh - Jo A. Koch, age 77, passed away October 18, 2020 at Aurora Medical Center. Services for Jo will be at Trinity Lutheran Church on Monday, October 26 at 11 AM. A visitation will take place from 9 AM until the time of service. A burial will take place at Oakwood cemetery in Berlin. Due to the ongoing concerns for public health, the family asks to come if you feel comfortable.



A full obituary will be printed in the Sunday edition of the Northwestern.



Arrangements are being handled by Konrad-Behlman Funeral Homes (920)231-1510









