Oshkosh - Jo A. Koch, age 77, passed away peacefully October 18, 2020 at Aurora Medical Center surrounded by her family. She was born to Harvey and Jeanette Wentland on November 7, 1942 in Los Angeles, California. Shortly after her birth, her family moved to Berlin, WI, where she spent most of her younger years. She was baptized at Berlin Methodist Church and graduated from Berlin High School. She also went to Central State College in Stevens Point. Jo met Clarence "Butch" Koch in 1957 and they were married in 1964. Jo was beloved by many and was an active volunteer and member of many groups including: Mercy Medical Center Auxiliary, Infant Welfare/Children's Screening Services, AAL Branch 3793, Redeemer Ladies, Redeemer Church decorations, The Red Hat Ladies Group, Job's daughters, and Redeemer and Trinity Church choirs where she loved singing. She enjoyed meeting and traveling with her classmates, dancing, and traveling with her husband, entertaining and spending time with friends and family. In addition to raising her two daughters, Jo was a caregiver and mentor to two of her nephews. At the age of 16, Jo was diagnosed with type 1 diabetes and fought valiantly her entire life to remain healthy and vibrant. She endured several heart attacks and strokes throughout her lifetime yet managed to live a full and productive life filled with fun, family, and friends. In 2012, Jo became an author when she published her book, "Torn Inside Out: Releasing Grief 40 Years Later" chronicling the experience her family went through when her twin brother and sister died 6 days apart during the polio epidemic. She spoke to many groups about her book and was passionate about ending polio. As stated in Jo's book, "I believe that everyone is born with a purpose and a gift. I feel my gift is prayer as well as compassion for others, which is effortless and one I can perform at any time anywhere … Prayer for me does not need a formal setting nor be spoken out loud. My prayers come from my heart and mind and are offered while walking behind a lawn mower, driving a car, or preparing a meal. They are not formal as heard from the mouth of a minister. They are simply spoken in my own humble words."Jo is survived by her husband of 56 years, Clarence Koch, her two daughters Kim (Kirk Hartman) and chosen family member Cassidy, Kristin (Norman Bock), her three grandchildren Isaac, Charlie, and Julia Bock, her Sister-in-Laws Marilyn (Steve Hook), Karolyn Koch, Nancy (Mahendra) Lal, Vickey Wentland (John Rueter), and nieces and nephews, Lori Hinz, Jeremy Hook, Justin Hook, Keith Koch, Kevin Koch, Kelly Spanbauer, Kendal Koch, Elaine Wentland,Cheryl Wentland-Davis, and Greg Wentland.She was preceded in death by her father Harvey Wentland, mother, Jeanette Wentland, sister, Jeanette, brothers George and John, and brother-in-laws Charles Koch and John Koch. Fatherin- law Clarence Koch, Mother-in-law Malinda Koch.Services for Jo will be at Trinity Lutheran Church on Monday, October 26 at 11 AM. A visitation will take place from 9 AM until the time of service. A burial will take place at Oakwood cemetery in Berlin. Due to the ongoing concerns for public health, the family will be requiring masks and social distancing. They respect your personal decision and ask that you to come only if you feelcomfortable.Memories and pictures of Jo can be enjoyed using this link:Memorials may be sent to The Family of Jo A. Koch, c/o Konrad-Behlman Funeral Home, P.O.Box 78, Oshkosh WI 54903-0078. Donations will be made in remembrance of Jo to honor her strong commitment to community and church.