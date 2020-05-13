|
Jo Anne Price (Anderson)
Age 86, left this world on May 12, 2020 surrounded by her 5 children. She will be deeply missed by Peter (Ann) Prickett, Paul (Laura) Prickett, Karen (Roby) Onan, Teresa (Dave) Kievet, and John (Tricia) Price, and by her grandchildren Laura Anderson, Amy Prickett, Sondra Gorham, Bridget Sundquist, Alex and Annika Prickett, Alyssa, Zachary and Rebecca Onan, Morgan (Tim) Hoffman, Sam Schroeder, Amanda (Cody) Kievet, Hunter Kievet, and Simone Price. Also by her great grandchildren Michael, Matthew, Allie, Westen, and Jonah.
Jo Anne was preceded in death by her husband of 50 years, Philip, her parents Josephine and Emil Anderson, and siblings Ann, Mary, William, and Donald. She is survived by and will be deeply missed by her sisters Ruth Plocharcyzk and Donna Anderson, brother in law Joe Prichett, and many nieces, nephews and other relatives.
After raising 5 children, working in the parish office at St Cecilia's and then for Wisconsin Electric, she spent the last 20 plus years of her career working for the Mequon Thiensville School District. She enjoyed many hobbies over the years, her favorite being riding her bicycle. She met many friends through various riding groups and participated in lots of organized bicycle events, often riding 50 or more miles a day, even well into her 70's. She also volunteered many, many hours with several local organizations over the years.
The family extends their deepest gratitude to the staff of Ellen's Home of Port Washington for the wonderful care they gave mom the last two years, and especially through the last two months. They also extend their thanks to the staff of Horizon Hospice for their care and support.
In lieu of flowers, memorials to honor Jo Anne may be made to CurePSP at https://www.psp.org/ or an organization of your choice. The Eernisse Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements; online condolences may be left at www.eernissefuneralhome.com .
Published in Oshkosh Northwestern from May 13 to May 15, 2020