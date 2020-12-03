Oshkosh - Jo Mary DeVoe, 88, passed away surrounded by her loving family on November 30, 2020. She was born to the late Jule and Julia (Moore) Georgeson on November 11, 1932. She married Paul DeVoe in 1971 and they were together until his passing in May of 1999. Jo Mary worked as a crossing guard for Oshkosh Schools and in retail. Jo Mary's greatest joy in life was spending time with her family. She looked forward to holidays when all of the family would gather at her house. Summertime picnics, especially 4th of July cookouts were very special to her. Throughout the years Jo Mary's house was the gathering place almost daily with her children, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, friends and neighbors who became her family. No one ever went away hungry from Jo Mary's house as the first thing she would ask upon someone's arrival was, "Are you hungry, would you like something to eat? Would you like a pop?" Her husband, Paul, was a police officer for the Oshkosh Police Department for many years and Jo Mary became accustomed to listening to the police scanner while he was on shift. Even after his retirement and later his passing, she continued to have the police scanner on daily. She loved listening to Polka music and watching the Gaither Vocal Band as well as Jimmy Swaggart Ministries. She enjoyed watching both the Packers and Brewers play, as well as playing daily lottery games.Jo Mary is survived by her children Michael (Cynthia) Fenrich, Mark (Judy) Fenrich, Vicki Reynolds, Judy Fenrich; her sister Goldie (Bob) Decker; grandchildren Brian Fenrich, Adam Fenrich, Melissa Fenrich, Lisa (Troy) Sennholz, Jennifer (Jeff) Mathwig, Carman Aguilar and great-grandchildren Nick and Savannah Fenrich, Brandon Hayes, Justin, Jordan, Johannah and Jaxon Mathwig, Jacob, Noah and Josie Sennholz, Alexus, Havana, Joaquin, Vida, Veronica and Anarosa Aguilar; 1 great-great-grandchild Noelle Fenrich and many nieces and nephews; and many friends.Along with her parents and husband Paul, Jo was preceded in death by her former husband Dean Fenrich; her great grandson Spencer Mathwig; her brother Donald Martin; and her sisters Lottie, Joyce, Doris, and Polly.A private service will be held.The family would like to extend their gratitude to Dr. Rocke and the staff of Heartland Hospice, especially her nurse Kathleen and her aides Chris and Ashley; who helped Jo Mary through the final stages of her life. They also offer a special thank you to Geno, Patti and Russ, and Fluffy who were her special friends who became family.