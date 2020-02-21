|
Oshkosh - Joan A. Koeck, age 71, passed away on Wednesday, February 19, 2020 at Eden Meadows. She was born March 27, 1948 to the late Ray and Laura (Bloedow) Knack in Oshkosh. She married Harold Koeck on May 23, 1970 in Oshkosh; together they had three children. Joan was a member at Grace Lutheran Church. She enjoyed scrapbooking, crocheting, and making ceramics at her ceramics class.
Joan is survived by her husband Harold; three children, Stacy (James Rankin) Burdick, Brian (Debbie) Koeck, and Kristen Koeck; sister, Jean (Carl) Bilitz; and three grandchildren, Jaden Burdick, and Rachel and Jonah Koeck.
A service for Joan will be held at Konrad-Behlman Funeral Homes -Westside (100 Lake Pointe Dr.) on Monday February 24, 2020 at 1 PM. Rev Josh Jensen will be officiating. A visitation will be held from 11 AM until the time of service. A burial will take place at St. John's Cemetery in Black Wolf.
The family would like to thank the nurses and staff at Eden Meadows and Ascension Hospice for their loving care of Joan.
In lieu of flowers a memorial has been established.
Published in Oshkosh Northwestern from Feb. 21 to Feb. 23, 2020