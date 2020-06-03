Oshkosh - Joan C. Gates, age 88, passed away May 28, 2020 at Evergreen Retirement Community in Oshkosh. She was born June 27, 1931 in Chicago, IL to the late Nickolas and Charlotte Wiertick.Joan married Joseph F. Gates at St. Dorothy's Catholic Church on September 26, 1953. They had two children: Gary Gates and Gayle Gates. In 1968 they moved from Chicago to West Bend, WI where Joan worked in a children's day care then later became a library aid at the West Bend Public Library. Joan and her husband worked with and chaperoned the West Bend Patriots Drum and Bugle Corps for eight years where they traveled around the United States with their daughter Gayle who was a horn player with the Patriots. Joan was an active member of Holy Angel's Catholic Church.Joan and Joe moved to Oshkosh into the Evergreen Retirement Community in July 2001, where they quickly became close friends with the residents and staff. They joined Most Blessed Sacrament where Joe served as a deacon. For years, Joan enjoyed volunteering at Evergreen's Manor Mart. She also enjoyed going to the pool to exercise with her "pool buddies".Throughout life Joan belonged to public libraries and book clubs. In addition to her love for reading, she enjoyed cooking, entertaining and sewing. Joan also loved to gather with friends and family to watch the Green Bay Packers and the Chicago Blackhawks play.Joan is survived by her daughter, Gayle Gates and a close family friend, Karen Nack. She was preceded in death by her husband, Joe; son, Gary; and sister, Mary Jean Lesko.A special thank you goes out to the Evergreen Nursing Staff and the Manor View Caregivers who kindly and professionally cared for Joan during her stay and final days.Joan will be missed and she will be in our hearts forever.Due to the current COVID pandemic, a private mass will be held for the immediate family and a public visitation will be held at Konrad-Behlman Funeral Home in Oshkosh (100 Lake Pointe Drive), on June 10, 2020 from 4pm until 5pm.In lieu of flowers, Joan has requested a memorial to Evergreen Benevolent fund and Evergreen Employee Appreciation fund.