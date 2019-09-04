|
Joan E, Allison
Oshkosh - Joan E. Allison, age 87, passed away on Saturday, August 31, 2019 at home. Joan was born on March 2, 1932 in Menasha to the late Francis and Emily (Poquette) Vanisky. She married Robert J. Allison on July 28, 1956 in Oshkosh; he preceded her in death on February 23, 2004.
Joan retired after 33 plus years as an operator from Wisconsin Bell/AT&T. She was also a life member of Tel Pioneers, and The Marine Coprs, as well as a member of The Red Hats, The Women's Auxilary AM Legion (234 Omro) and a board member for the Oshkosh Tel Co Credit Union and Oshkosh Central Credit Union. Joan Volunteered at Omro Care, the Omro Community Center, EAA and The Special Olympics.
She enjoyed football, bowling, gardening, fishing, boating, as well as gambling.
Joan is survived by her sons Michael, and Wayne Scot (Lori) Allison; her daughter Linda (Allison) Anderson, sister in law, Marge Petry, brother in law, Don Petry, nephews Eric Petry, Kurt (Sherry) Allison, John (Wendy) Allison, and Craig Allison, and her nieces, Patty Allison, and Cindy and Susie Petry; her grandchildren, Debbie, Brian (Amy) and Amy Allison, Robert (Lexi) Anderson, Renae, and Jennifer Anderson; and her great grandchildren Bobbie, Kalie, Atticus, Cora, Devin, Connor, Cami, and Cayden Allison, Brooklyn, Ty, Payton, and Miley Anderson; and Samantha, Walter, and Destinee Goodman.
Joan is further survived by many friends.
In addition to her husband, she was preceded in death by her sisters in law Carol and Sharon Allison as well as her brother in law James Allison.
A funeral service for Joan will be held on Thursday, September 5, 2019 at Konrad-Behlman Funeral Home (West side) at 1:30 pm with Pastor Paul Lidtke officiating. Visitation will be held at the funeral home from 11:30 am until the time of service. Burial will take place at Lake View Memorial park.
Published in Oshkosh Northwestern on Sept. 4, 2019