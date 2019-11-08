|
Joan Johnson
Omro - Joan R. Johnson, age 78, of Omro, died Thursday morning, November 7, 2019, at Aurora Medical Center. She was born on March 2, 1941, the daughter of Irving and Ellen (Hackney) Daggett. Joan was an elementary school teacher, having taught in the Waupun, Kaukauna, and Oshkosh School Districts before her retirement. She was a member of Daughters of the American Revolution and enjoyed time with We Care childcare center in Omro. Genealogy was a major interest of Joan's.
Survivors include a son, Matthew Johnson of Brooklyn, New York; nieces, Diane Chapman of Endeavor, Dawn Anderson of Westfield, and Sarah Daggett of Germany; nephews, Dale Daggett and Robert Daggett, both of Montello; other nieces, nephews, and numerous cousins.
Funeral services will be held on Tuesday, November 12, 2019, at 11:00 a.m. in Kwiatkowski Funeral Home, 425 Jefferson Ave., Omro, with Chaplain Nancy Twichell officiating, with interment following at Rushford Cemetery. A time of visiting and sharing of memories will be held on Tuesday from 10:00 to 11:00 a.m. at the funeral home.
Published in Oshkosh Northwestern from Nov. 8 to Nov. 10, 2019