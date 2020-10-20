1/1
JoAn M. Weitz
1929 - 2020
Oshkosh - JoAn M. Weitz, age 91 of Oshkosh, passed away on Saturday, October 17, 2020 at the Waterford at Oshkosh. She was born on July 29, 1929 to the late Walter and Marie (Stenzel) Wokosin. JoAn married George Weitz and together had two sons.

JoAn worked at M&I Western State Bank and Sacred Heart Catholic Church. She was a former member of Sacred Heart and a current member of St. Raphael the Archangel Catholic Church. JoAn was a past President of Altrusa and a volunteer through Cerebral Palsy-Northeast. She was a talented artist who enjoyed painting and doing crafts. She also loved cats, angels, and her family.

JoAn is survived by her sons, Mark (Sharon) and Matthew (Denise, and her son, Steven Readence) Weitz.

In light of COVID-19, a private Mass of Christian Burial will take place. To view the livestreamed funeral, please visit the Zoom meeting at https://us02web.zoom.us/j/89435114413 and use Meeting ID: 894 3511 4413 on Friday, October 23, 2020 at 1:00PM.

JoAn's family would like to thank the staff of the Waterford for their patience and kindness towards JoAn during her time there.






Published in Oshkosh Northwestern from Oct. 20 to Oct. 21, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
23
Mass of Christian Burial
01:00 PM
livestreamed
