Seefeld Family of Funeral Chapels
1025 Oregon Street
Oshkosh, WI 54902-6456
Joan Spanbauer


1934 - 2019
Oshkosh - Joan S. Spanbauer, age 85, passed away at Edenbrook on Monday, August 12, 2019. She was born in Oshkosh on January 24, 1934 the daughter of the late Eugene and Susan (Monahan) Treichel. On June 27, 1953 she married DeLloyd Spanbauer at St. Peter Catholic Church, Oshkosh. He preceded her in death on April 18, 2012. Joan worked at Buckstaff for 25 years as a sales manager, retiring in 1976.

Joan is survived by her nieces, nephews and cousins. She was preceded in death by her husband, DeLloyd; her parents; mother and step-father, Susan and Floyd Lindstrom; step-brother, Charles Lindstrom; and step-sister, Charlene Pionki.

Private family services will be held.

The family extends a special thank you to the staff at Edenbrook for their wonderful care.

Published in Oshkosh Northwestern from Aug. 12 to Aug. 14, 2019
