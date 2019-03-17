|
|
Joann Arlene Felberg
Oshkosh - Joann Arlene Felberg, 82, of Oshkosh, Wisconsin went to be with her Lord on Wednesday, March 13, 2019.
She was born to the late Henry and Lillian Siewert Kropp. Joann spent her childhood with her family in Ripon, graduating from Ripon High School in 1955.
She married Bruno Felberg on August 24, 1957, and together they celebrated 61 years of marriage. Joann began her career at Ripon Knitting Works, then took time to raise her family as a homemaker, returning to work at Badger Lumber, Miles Kimball, and then for her son, Robert, at All Star Insurance.
Joann was an active member of Wyldewood Baptist Church, serving in the nursery for more than 30 years. She is remembered for her joy in spending time with family and friends, her love of baking, and her enthusiasm as an avid fan of the Green Bay Packers, Milwaukee Brewers, and other Wisconsin sports.
She is survived by her devoted husband, Bruno; sister, Shelby (Louis) Bock; children, Linda (John) Der, Robert (Judy) Felberg, and Melissa Felberg (Steve Stein); sister-in-law, Delpha (Sam) Pfaffenroth; and many nieces and nephews. She was a proud grandmother of John, Laura, and Justin Der.
She was preceded in death by her father and mother, Henry and Lillian (Siewert) Kropp; father-in-law and mother-in-law, Rudolph and Martha Felberg; brother, Vernon Kropp; brother-in-law, Bruce Felberg; and sister-in-law, Esther and her husband Frederick Krueger.
A visitation for family and friends will be on Thursday, March 21, 2019, from 10:30 a.m. until Noon at Wyldewood Baptist Church 3030 Witzel Ave. Oshkosh. A Celebration of Life will be held Thursday at Noon at the church. Inurnment will be in the Riverside Cemetery, Oshkosh at a later date.
If you wish please submit online condolences to muellerfh.net.
Published in Oshkosh Northwestern on Mar. 17, 2019