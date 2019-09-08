|
Oshkosh - JoAnn Embury 1931-2019
A memorial service will be held at 11:00am Sept 11, 2019, Lakeview mausoleum in Oshkosh, conducted by longtime friend Fr. Robert Fictum.
She is survived by her grandson Chris Rehm (Kelly), great grandson Sam of Oshkosh, stepdaughter Jackie Willprecht of MN, stepson Todd Embury (Bree) and Meg Embury, cousin Sharon Derus and Godchild Joan Stroman (Johnny) of SC.
She was preceded by husbands Robert Rehm and Allen Embury, sons Peter Rehm and Bruce Rehm and parents.
Born to Marvel and Albert Wesenberg JoAnn grew up in Oshkosh. She was an accomplished baton twirler in high school. She held a variety of occupations thru the years including managing a resort in MI, snowmobile racing in Rhinelander and dance instructor with Arthur Murray. After moving frequently with Allen's job, she returned to Oshkosh where she was employed by Mercy Hospital, holding many different positions, retiring as a counselor for Passport 55.
JoAnn was a warmhearted, caring, giving lady, always with a ready smile. She touched many lives in her 88 yrs, leaving behind many friends with fond memories of her long and active life.
She will truly be missed by all who loved her.
Published in Oshkosh Northwestern on Sept. 8, 2019