Services
Seefeld Family of Funeral Chapels
1025 Oregon Street
Oshkosh, WI 54902-6456
(920) 236-7750
Visitation
Wednesday, Sep. 25, 2019
9:00 AM - 11:00 AM
CALVARY LUTHERAN CHURCH
2580 W. 9th Ave
Oshkosh, WI
View Map
Funeral
Wednesday, Sep. 25, 2019
11:00 AM
CALVARY LUTHERAN CHURCH
2580 W. 9th Ave
Oshkosh, WI
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Joann Muegge
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Joann Muegge


1944 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Joann Muegge Obituary
Joann Muegge

Oshkosh - Joann L. Muegge, nee Blau, passed away on Wednesday, September 18, 2019. She was born in Oshkosh on October 31, 1944 the daughter of the late Michael and Lucille (Baier) Blau. On April 20, 1963 she married her husband of 56 years, Lee Muegge. Joann enjoyed her management position at Miles Kimball for many years. She was a longtime member of Calvary Lutheran Church in Oshkosh. Her excellent cooking and sewing will be dearly missed. Joann will be remembered for the love she had for her family. She took great care of her family and friends.

Joann is survived by her husband, Lee; sons: Dave (Gina) Muegge and Scott (Kathy) Muegge; grandchildren: Jacob and Kyle Muegge; step-grandson: Brandon Fiege; sister, Marilyn (Edward) Rehm; and sister-in-law, Rosie Blau. She was preceded in death by her infant daughter, Sheila, her parents; sister, Worrie (Floyd) Binder; and brother, Robert Blau.

A visitation will be from 9:00 a.m. until the time of the funeral at 11:00 a.m. on Wednesday, September 25, 2019 at CALVARY LUTHERAN CHURCH, 2580 W. 9th Ave., Oshkosh, with Rev. Doug Holtz officiating. Burial will be in Riverside Cemetery, Oshkosh.

logo




Published in Oshkosh Northwestern on Sept. 22, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Joann's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now