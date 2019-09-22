|
|
Joann Muegge
Oshkosh - Joann L. Muegge, nee Blau, passed away on Wednesday, September 18, 2019. She was born in Oshkosh on October 31, 1944 the daughter of the late Michael and Lucille (Baier) Blau. On April 20, 1963 she married her husband of 56 years, Lee Muegge. Joann enjoyed her management position at Miles Kimball for many years. She was a longtime member of Calvary Lutheran Church in Oshkosh. Her excellent cooking and sewing will be dearly missed. Joann will be remembered for the love she had for her family. She took great care of her family and friends.
Joann is survived by her husband, Lee; sons: Dave (Gina) Muegge and Scott (Kathy) Muegge; grandchildren: Jacob and Kyle Muegge; step-grandson: Brandon Fiege; sister, Marilyn (Edward) Rehm; and sister-in-law, Rosie Blau. She was preceded in death by her infant daughter, Sheila, her parents; sister, Worrie (Floyd) Binder; and brother, Robert Blau.
A visitation will be from 9:00 a.m. until the time of the funeral at 11:00 a.m. on Wednesday, September 25, 2019 at CALVARY LUTHERAN CHURCH, 2580 W. 9th Ave., Oshkosh, with Rev. Doug Holtz officiating. Burial will be in Riverside Cemetery, Oshkosh.
Published in Oshkosh Northwestern on Sept. 22, 2019