JoAnn (Schroeder) Van Dyke
Oshkosh - There is a new star in the heavens shining brightly for all of us to see. On February 14, 2019, surrounded by her family, JoAnn Schroeder Van Dyke, age 72, followed the angels into heaven, after a courageous struggle with COPD.
Born on March 15, 1946, in Oakland, California, JoAnn was the first of six children of John and Irene (MacGregor) Schroeder. JoAnn graduated from Oshkosh High School in 1964 and continued her education through certifications focusing on caring for others as nursing assistant, home health aide, teacher's assistant for the developmentally disabled, and also as an early education child care provider.
On October 27, 1972, JoAnn married William "Bill" Van Dyke and they spent their early years in Kaukauna raising their family before moving to Omro and Winneconne. In addition to raising her children, JoAnn began working at Winro Golf Course and Winro Roller Rink where she loved to roller skate. JoAnn and Bill relocated to Arizona for 6 years, but returned to Wisconsin so JoAnn could care for her father in the early-mid 1990's. JoAnn also began caring her nephew, niece, then grandchildren which eventually led to her joining the daycare centers at the YMCA and Kids Kingdom before her retirement.
JoAnn was celebrated for her curious and loving spirit as well as her artistic ability, and sense of humor. She loved music and loved to dance; family birthdays and holidays were the best times. She also was a very good cook. She could create a phenomenal meal with limited provisions on very short notice.
JoAnn was one of the most selfless people you would ever meet. She would give a complete stranger the last dollar she had in her pocket, if she felt they needed it more than she did. To us, that made her the richest person in the world.
More than anything in the world, JoAnn loved her family. Her role as mother and grandmother was her inspiration and passion for life. When faced with declining health, JoAnn was able to keep up with her family by following them of Facebook. She was online from the moment she woke up until she went to bed at night.
Survivors include her devoted husband, Bill; her children, Julie (Charles) Prock, Dean (Jacque) Van Dyke, W. Rob (Jenny) Van Dyke, Eric (Michelle) Van Dyke, Kristin Uitenbroek; twelve grandchildren, Nick Jr., Garrett, Hannah, Rachel, Trevor, Gunnar, Tanor, Tierney, Alise, Ethan, Mollie, Sophia; her siblings, John L. (Mary) Schroeder, Mary Lou (Doug Falk) Schroeder, Barb (Mike Duehring) Tuchscherer, R. Bruce (Delia) Schroeder, Mike (Jody) Schroeder; eleven nieces and nephews; seven great-nieces and great-nephews; sister-in-law, Nancy (Jerry) Coenen; brother-in-law, Bob Van Dyke; and many Van Dyke nieces and nephews.
JoAnn is reunited in heaven with her parents, and oldest son, Nick Sr. If you listen closely, you can hear the three of them singing and dancing, "Show Me the Way to Go Home". She was also preceded in death by a brother-in-law, Don Van Dyke. JoAnn lives on in all of the hearts she touched…
A visitation for family and friends will be on Thursday, February 21, 2019, from 4:30 to 6:30 p.m. at Mueller Funeral Home 904 E. Main St. Winneconne. A funeral service will be held on Thursday at 6:30 p.m. at the funeral home with Sr. Pam Biehl officiating.
If you wish please submit online condolences to muellerfuneralhomeinc.com.
Published in Oshkosh Northwestern on Feb. 17, 2019