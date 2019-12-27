|
Joanne Kosanke
Oshkosh - Joanne A Kosanke, age 84, of Oshkosh, died Tuesday December 24, 2019 at the Waterford in Oshkosh. She was born in St Paul MN., the daughter of the late Victor and Paulina. Joanne loved to travel. Her travels took her to all 50 states, across Canada, Europe, Russia and to China. Joanne graduated from The University of Minnesota with a master's degree in Library Science. Joanne was employed as a reference librarian at the Oshkosh Public Library and held various positions within the Toledo/Lucas County Library System. Joanne volunteered her time as an usher with the Toledo Symphony, a docent at the Toledo Museum of Art, and a homework helper at the Toledo Library.
Joanne is survived by one son; Christopher Kosanke, of Oshkosh, two daughters; Andrea Montgomery, Fond du Lac, Mary Ellen Kosanke, Oshkosh, one brother; John (Diane), MN., two sisters; Mary Jean (Chris Bowie), Vienna, VA., and Denise, Bozeman MT. Joanne is further survived by many nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
In keeping with Joanne's wishes no formal funeral ceremony will be held.
Published in Oshkosh Northwestern from Dec. 27 to Dec. 28, 2019