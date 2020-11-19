Joda Malchow Butler
Lakland, FL - Joda Malchow Butler died peacefully at home on November 9, 2020, with her family at her side. She was born on April 15, 1958, and named Joan Therese. The nickname "Joda" was given to her in childhood and it stuck.
Joda grew up in Oshkosh, Wisconsin, and attended St. Peter's School and Lourdes Academy. On June 5, 1979, she married Don "Butch" Butler, the man who became the love of her life and the father of her three children, Carolyn (Matt) White, P.Jay (Tasha) Butler, and Sara (Jonathan) Atkinson. They began their married life in Shreveport, Louisiana, and eventually moved to Lakeland, Florida, where they lived happily for many years.
Joda was a dedicated wife and mother, and spent countless hours at the ball field watching her children play sports, especially baseball. She was loved far and wide because she was just so darned much fun to be around. No gathering was the same without her; no gathering was ever boring with her. She waited tables for many years at Chili's where the customers treasured her and her Fellow Chiliheads looked to her for guidance. She was everyone's best friend, everyone's big sister, and everyone's favorite mom.
Joda will be missed by so many people, but particularly by those who loved her most: Butch and their children who so lovingly cared for her during the last year of her life and especially in the past few weeks; her best friend and sister-in-law, Diane Malchow; her brothers and sisters, Lynn (Autumn), Liz (Gordon), Peter (Janet), Joe, Mary (Mike) Bauer, and John (Mary); her Butler sisters-in-law, Vicky Muehleman, Terri (Charles) Beaird, and Pam Butler, and brother-in-law, Darrell (Freda) Butler; her nieces and nephews; and her aunts, uncles and cousins, especially Dawn Pagel Beahm. She touched them all and she will be mourned by them all. She is also survived by one grandson, Elliott Michael Atkinson, who gave her much joy during this last difficult year.
Joda was preceded in death by her parents (Don and Rita Malchow) and a brother (Mike), her in-laws (Don and Dolly Butler), and three brothers-in-law (Larry and Paul Butler and Bruce Muehleman).
In lieu of flowers, please donate to your favorite charity
or hoist a Busch Light in Joda's memory. Better yet, buy a case or two and share them with your closest friends and family.
No one is ever truly lost who is loved and remembered, and Joda will always shine brightly in our hearts. She will always be our "Joda Babes."