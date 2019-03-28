|
|
Jody Ann Leuthold
Oshkosh - Jody Ann Leuthold, age 68 of Oshkosh was called to Jesus on March 23,2019. She had lost her battle with cancer after being a ten year survivor. She was born in Oshkosh on October 20,1950 the daughter of the late James and Jacqueline Boyce. Jody Married the "love of her life" the late James Leuthold on April 2,1982 he preceded her in death on August 22,1998.
Jody graduated Oshkosh west high school in 1968. Then received highest honors in school while studying for her nursing degree at Fox Valley Technical College. She became a licensed practical nurse. She worked for many years in the pediatric intensive care unit at Theda Clark Hospital in Neenah. After her long nursing career she continued her dedication to health and wellness by becoming a Weight Watchers Leader. Coaching and helping people for another 15 years. Watching people reach their goals and change their lives for the better was her passion.
She was a member of St. Jude Apostle Catholic Church (Sacred Heart). This is where she also lovingly taught "her kids" as a Religious education teacher these last few years.
Jody enjoyed gardening, reading, cooking, baking, traveling, and most of all music! She was a loyal fan of the green bay packers and never missed watching a game.
Jody is survived by her two lovely daughters: Jaimee Stevenson and Britton Borgardt (Jeremy)
Her six wonderful grandchildren: Jacynda Gala (Bear), Jayden James, Jerney Blaze, Jordy Vincent, Jacoby Leigh (Coco) and Joviee Breeze. She was extremely close to her three brothers and only sister: James (Jayne), Jon (Mary), Joel (Lisa), Jan Boyce.
She expressed how she missed her step-children Dan, Kimberly and Scott. Last she was broken and so sad to leave behind her best friend her tea cup Chihuahua Boo-Boo.
Her family mostly her daughters would like to give a very special thanks to Sally Robl-Bruex also to Hospice of Ascension at home for all the care and compassion they gave.
Flowers are wonderful however contributions in honor of Jody for help with funeral expenses will be very welcomed also.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Saturday at 11 am March 30,2019 at St. Jude the Apostle Catholic Church (Sacred Heart Site) with the Rev. Louis Golamari officiating. Visitation will be from 10 am until the start of the celebration at the church.
Published in Oshkosh Northwestern on Mar. 28, 2019