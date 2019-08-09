Services
Mueller Funeral Home
904 E Main St
Winneconne, WI 54986
(920) 582-4242
1963 - 2019
Brookfield - Joe Roehrick, age 56, died on Sunday 04 August 2019 at his home in Brookfield, WI. Joe was born in Sussex, WI on 28 June 1963 to the late Dick and Pat (Pope) Roehrick, and lived his life in Winneconne.

Joe was a 1981 graduate of Winneconne High School, and at a young age took over the family septic service business. With hard work and dedication, Joe expanded the company from a small, one-truck operation into Chief Industrial Services, Inc., one of the leading environmental services companies in the Midwest. Joe took great personal pride in providing job opportunities and careers to many, and was dearly loved by his co-workers.

Joe had many hobbies including scuba diving, sport fishing (marlin and sharks in particular), woodworking, riding his Harley, and restoring AMC Javelins. He loved taking his friends and family members on diving and sport fishing trips to Mexico and the Florida Keys, and he particularly enjoyed time with his family at his cabin in Phillips, WI.

Joe was an active and involved member of Winneconne Masonic Lodge 186.

Joe is survived by his daughter, Andrea Roehrick (fiancé, Earl Peterson); former spouse, Roxanne Lee; four sisters, Mary (Ken) Mueller, Kathy (Burt) Opperman, Rebecca Thomas, Melissa Cottle; and many nieces, nephews, relatives, and friends.

Along with his parents, Joe was preceded in death by his daughter, Courtney; and two brothers, Jeffrey and Jim.

A private visitation was held at Mueller Funeral Home, and an inurnment will be held in the Winneconne Cemetery at a later date.

If you wish, please submit online condolences to muellerfh.net.

Published in Oshkosh Northwestern from Aug. 9 to Aug. 11, 2019
