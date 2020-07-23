1/1
Joel P. Kister
{ "" }
Joel P. Kister

Redgranite - Joel Peter Kister, age 72, of Redgranite, formerly of Milwaukee, passed away Tuesday, July 21, 2020 at the Aurora Medical Center in Oshkosh.

Joel is the beloved husband of Margene C. Kister (nee Baker).

Funeral Services for Joel will be held Monday, July 27th. at 3:00 P.M. at the Ruminski Funeral Home in Redgranite. Chaplain Michell Dvorak of Aurora Hospice will officiate. Entombment will be Tuesday in the Garden of Eternal Life, Wisconsin Memorial Park, Brookfield (Milwaukee).

Relatives and friends may call from 1:00 P.M. to 3:00 P.M. Monday only, prior to the time of Services at the Ruminski Funeral Home in Redgranite.

Memorials will be appreciated in Joel's memory in place of flowers.

Due to health concerns with the Corona virus, Social Distancing, Masks and Temperature Checks will be required at the Visitation and the Funeral Service.

A complete Obituary will be published in a later edition of the Oshkosh Northwestern.

The Ruminski Funeral Home of Redgranite is assisting the Kister family with arrangements. (920) 566-2313






Published in Oshkosh Northwestern from Jul. 23 to Jul. 24, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
27
Calling hours
01:00 - 03:00 PM
Ruminski Funeral Home
JUL
27
Funeral service
03:00 PM
Ruminski Funeral Home
JUL
28
Entombment
Garden of Eternal Life, Wisconsin Memorial Park
Funeral services provided by
Ruminski Funeral Home
167 West Bannerman Avenue
Redgranite, WI 54970
920-566-2313
