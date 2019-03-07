|
Joey Austin Andres Talley
Baraboo - Joey Austin Andres Talley, age 21 died unexpectedly on Friday, March 1st, 2019 at UW Hospital. Joey was born on May 14th, 1997 in Reedsburg, Wisconsin. Joey was loved and cared for by so many people, he positively impacted every person that he encountered. Yet his life was short, he brought so much joy and hope to the world. Joey was the sunshine in his family's life. He enjoyed going for car rides, music, children and meeting new people. Joey was preceded in death by his grandmother Kathlyn Arthurs. He is survived by his parents Karen and Wayne Talley, grandparents Bernie and Meg Andres, Ruth and Donald Mell, Edward Talley, and Robert Koch. His siblings Corry and Emmalee Locke, Chad and Kristy Locke, Lisa Talley, Autumn, and Bryce Schacht, Kristen Talley, Ivy Talley, and Jason Kasemodel, William Talley, Walker, and Rachel Talley, multiple nieces and nephews and large extended family. A celebration of life will be held on March 23rd, 2019 from 10:00 am to 5:00 pm at the Family home. "In the end, it's not the years in your life that count. It's the life in your years." -Abraham Lincoln
Published in Oshkosh Northwestern on Mar. 7, 2019