Services
Cress Funeral & Cremation Service
3610 Speedway Road
Madison, WI 53705
(608) 238-3434
Visitation
Saturday, Dec. 21, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Cress Funeral & Cremation Service
3610 Speedway Road
Madison, WI 53705
View Map
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Dec. 21, 2019
11:00 AM
Cress Funeral & Cremation Service
3610 Speedway Road
Madison, WI 53705
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for John Mauritz
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

John A. Mauritz


1942 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
John A. Mauritz Obituary
John A. Mauritz

Madison - John A. Mauritz, age 77, passed away on Sunday, December 15, 2019, at Middleton Village in Middleton. He was born in Oshkosh, Wisconsin on June 21, 1942, to Albert and Yvonne (Klemmer) Mauritz. He graduated from Oshkosh High School in the Class of 1960, and attended Oshkosh Technical Institute. John married Susan Rhyner on June 17, 1967.

John served his Country in the Army from 1960-1963. He retired from Research Products Corporation in 2001 after 29 years. John was a volunteer as a Big Brother, a past member of Madison Breakfast Rotary, Meals on Wheels, Bell Ringer for the Salvation Army, American Folklore Theater in Door County, and Badger Honor Flight. He was an avid Badger, Packer, and Cub fan. He loved going to Door County and spending many summers at their Summer Place.

John is survived by his German son, Gerald (Inge) Supljika; German grandchildren, Manuel, Ayleen, and Annalena Supljika; a great grandchild, Melia; sister, Marie (Tony) Kusy; a brother-in-law, Albert Schnyder; nieces, Kathy Bidwell, Anne (Bert) Long; and nephews, Robert (Melissa) Schnyder, Scott (Molly) Nigl, and Anton (Kristin) Kusy. He is also survived by great nieces and nephews, Aaron and Alyssa Bidwell, Matthew and Erik Nigl, Claire and Bennett Long, and Tyler, Joe, and Jen Schnyder.

He was preceded in death by his parents and his wife, Susan.

A celebration of life was held at CRESS FUNERAL HOME, 3610 Speedway Road, Madison, on Saturday, December 21, 2019, at 11:00 a.m. A visitation was held at the funeral home on Saturday from 10:00 a.m. until the time of service.

In lieu of flowers, donations would be appreciated to the Dane County Humane Society or Badger Honor Flight. Please share your memories at www.cressfuneralservice.com.

Cress Funeral & Cremation Services

3610 Speedway Road

(608) 238-3434



Published in Oshkosh Northwestern from Dec. 18 to Dec. 22, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of John's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -