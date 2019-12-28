|
Rev. Father John A. Schmitz
Ripon - Rev. Father John A. Schmitz, age 92, of Ripon, WI passed away on Friday, December 27, 2019 at Prairie Place in Ripon.
Fr. John was born at home in Lannon, WI on June 9, 1927, the son of Albert and Kathryn (Holzem) Schmitz. He attended high school in Lannon and then went on to St. Francis de Sales Seminary in St. Francis, WI. He was ordained a priest at the Cathedral of St. John the Evangelist on February 17, 1952. Fr. John served the parishes of Holy Trinity in Racine, WI, Holy Name also in Racine, WI, St. Jerome in Oconomowoc, WI, and in 1970 came to Ripon to serve at St. Patrick's Catholic Church, now St. Catherine of Siena, where he retired in 2002, although he continued to help many parishes regularly. He always said, "I am a priest forever." Fr. John was a very hands-on person, and loved to keep busy. He helped build St. Patrick's in Ripon, often working later than those hired. He will be greatly missed by many.
Fr. John is survived by his sister, Betty (Arthur) Magnusson of Slinger, WI; a brother, Donald Schmitz of Thayer, MO; a sister-in-law, Evie Schmitz of Thorp, WI; many nieces and nephews; several priest relatives, Fr. Ralph Gross, Fr. Jeffrey Prasser, Fr. Michael Wolfe, and Fr. Anthony Raimondo; other relatives and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents, Albert and Kathryn Schmitz; and siblings, Annetta (Francis) Benzing, James Schmitz, and Jerry (Joyce) Schmitz.
Visitation for Father John will be held on Thursday, January 2, 2020 from 4:00 pm until 7:00 pm at St. Catherine of Siena Catholic Church, 228 E. Blossom St., Ripon, WI 54971, with a Rosary prayed at 7:00 pm. Visitation will be held again on Friday, January 3, 2020 from 11:00 am until 1:00 pm, also at the church.
Mass of Christian Burial for Father John will be held on Friday, January 3, 2020 at 1:00 pm, at St. Catherine of Siena Catholic Church, 228 E. Blossom St., Ripon, WI 54971, with Archbishop Jerome Listecki, Rev. Ralph Gross and Rev. Davies Edassery officiating. Interment will take place at 11:00 am on Saturday, January 4, 2020 at St. James Cemetery, Menomonee Falls, WI, with Rev. Robert A. Fictum officiating. Memorials for Masses appreciated.
Published in Oshkosh Northwestern from Dec. 28 to Dec. 30, 2019