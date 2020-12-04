John BesonOshkosh - Of Oshkosh, age 75, died on Wednesday, November 25, 2020 at the Wisconsin Veterans Home in King. He was born on September 12, 1945 the son of John and Eleanor (Clough) Beson. He was a member of the States Army and served time in Vietnam. The war defined who he was for the rest of his life. He showed courage until the very end, still cracking jokes, making us laugh, and being so appreciative of everyone that came to see him and took care of him.Dad worked for many years until the doors closed at the Universal Foundry where he poured iron. He spent many years at Duo-Safety Ladder and North Star Casino, until he retired in 2015. He loved to hunt with his father, brother and nephews up at the family cabin and spent his summers going down the trout stream that he knew like the back of his hand, that was his happy place.His survivors include his son: Thomas Beson of Kimberly and daughter: Tammie Frost of Oshkosh; grandson: Collin Frost; sister-in-law: Sylvia Beson; many other family members and a childhood friend that was like a brother: Jimmy Troxell. He did marry the love of his life and got to spend 23 years together. Though it didn't last they stayed close and became great friends. He loved her until the end. Dad was preceded in death by his brother, Dennis and his parents, John and Eleanor Beson.There will be a visitation on Saturday, December 12, 2020 from 2 p.m. until 4 p.m. at Konrad-Behlman Funeral Home, 402 Wagoo Ave. in Oshkosh. The family would like to give a special thank you to all the nurses and staff of the Wisconsin Veterans Home for making my dad feel at home for so many years. It always helped when we had to leave knowing he was still surrounded by people who cared about him, and that he truly cared about too. We would also like to thank the Heartland Hospice staff for making dad comfortable and always being there if the family needed them. We will forever be grateful that we were able to spend time with him the last few weeks.May his soul be freed from the demons that haunted him for so long; the war is finally over.