1/1
John Burmeister Sr.
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share John's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
John Burmeister Sr.

Oshkosh - John "Jack" R. Burmeister Sr., age 82 of Oshkosh, WI went to be with the angels on Thursday July 2, 2020, after complications from Covid-19. He was born on July 11, 1937, to Harry and Lucille Burmeister. He married the love of his life, Barbara Burmeister on June 19, 1957.

John loved his country and served in the Navy for four years.

John was a devoted husband, father, grandfather, great grandfather, and friend to many. He retired from Freight Con as a forklift operator, or as he called himself, a dock hand. He then decided that retirement was not for him, so he took a part time job with Fox Valley Iron & Metal. He loved life itself, God, Family, Bingo, Casinos, and Poker.

He is survived by daughter, Gloria (Timothy) Casperson; sister, Nancy Carley; grandchildren, Timothy (Kristine) Burmeister, Adam Wood (Holly Sostoch), Katie Larson (Bill Kirch), Amanda (Casey) Krueger, Della (Andy) Bruno; great-grandchildren, Hailey, Gracie, and Norah Burmeister, Samuel, Anna, Abel, and Liam Krueger, Natalie Bruno; daughter-in-law, Reba Hernandez; a special friend Jerry Lamb, and many nieces, nephews, and friends.

John is preceded in death by his wife Barbara; son John "Jack" Jr.; daughter Ruth; sisters, Patricia "Pat" Burmeister, Evelyn Kemmens; brothers, Harry Burmeister, Edward "Eddy" Burmeister; and very special friend Dorothy Couch.

Gloria would like to say a special Thank you to the staff at Mercy Medical, all the nurses that took care of my dad and the chaplains that were with him.

Burial at Lakeview Memorial Park in Oshkosh, WI on Thursday, July 9 at 1PM.








To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Oshkosh Northwestern from Jul. 3 to Jul. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Seefeld Family of Funeral Chapels
1025 Oregon Street
Oshkosh, WI 54902-6456
(920) 236-7750
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
July 3, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
The Staff of Seefeld Family of Funeral Chapels
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved