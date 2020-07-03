John Burmeister Sr.Oshkosh - John "Jack" R. Burmeister Sr., age 82 of Oshkosh, WI went to be with the angels on Thursday July 2, 2020, after complications from Covid-19. He was born on July 11, 1937, to Harry and Lucille Burmeister. He married the love of his life, Barbara Burmeister on June 19, 1957.John loved his country and served in the Navy for four years.John was a devoted husband, father, grandfather, great grandfather, and friend to many. He retired from Freight Con as a forklift operator, or as he called himself, a dock hand. He then decided that retirement was not for him, so he took a part time job with Fox Valley Iron & Metal. He loved life itself, God, Family, Bingo, Casinos, and Poker.He is survived by daughter, Gloria (Timothy) Casperson; sister, Nancy Carley; grandchildren, Timothy (Kristine) Burmeister, Adam Wood (Holly Sostoch), Katie Larson (Bill Kirch), Amanda (Casey) Krueger, Della (Andy) Bruno; great-grandchildren, Hailey, Gracie, and Norah Burmeister, Samuel, Anna, Abel, and Liam Krueger, Natalie Bruno; daughter-in-law, Reba Hernandez; a special friend Jerry Lamb, and many nieces, nephews, and friends.John is preceded in death by his wife Barbara; son John "Jack" Jr.; daughter Ruth; sisters, Patricia "Pat" Burmeister, Evelyn Kemmens; brothers, Harry Burmeister, Edward "Eddy" Burmeister; and very special friend Dorothy Couch.Gloria would like to say a special Thank you to the staff at Mercy Medical, all the nurses that took care of my dad and the chaplains that were with him.Burial at Lakeview Memorial Park in Oshkosh, WI on Thursday, July 9 at 1PM.