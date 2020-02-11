|
|
John C. Koch
Oshkosh - John Charles Koch, 80 of Oshkosh Wisconsin passed away on February 9th, 2020 unexpectedly at his home. He was born in Oshkosh WI on November 21, 1939. Son of the late Clarence and Malinda Koch. He is survived by his loving spouse of 54 years Karolyn Koch (Leetch), his three sons and his daughter. Keith (Dana), Kevin (Pam), Kelly Spanbauer (Andrew) and Kendal (Kym). Thirteen grandchildren Amanda (Bryce), Emily (Zachary), Erika (Evan), Alex, Collin, Jamie (Justin), Leo, Michael, Mason, Courtney, Kaileigh Selig, Lyndsey Lee (Thomas), and Paige . Six great grandchildren, Callan, Hayden, Norah, Bre, Mia, and Nolan. He is also survived by his two siblings Clarence "Butch" Koch (Jo), and Marilyn Hook(Steve) along with many beloved nieces and nephews.
John graduated from Omro high school in 1957 and began college before enlisting in the Army and serving as a Medical technician for three years. Upon returning from the service, he married his wife Karolyn on January 15, 1966. Shortly thereafter, he took over his fathers' plumbing business with his brother Butch and worked in the trade well into his 70's. He very much enjoyed his work and the relationships he built throughout the years. Known as "Turkey John", he will be remembered for his love of hunting and his dedication to the National Wild Turkey Federation of which he served as president up until this past year. Over the years he spent much of his time hunting deer, elk, bear, wild boar and of course turkeys. John and his brother Butch were the first to achieve a National Wild Turkey Federation Double Grand Slam with Bow and Arrow. Additionally, he was a lifetime member of the Wisconsin Bowhunters Association and also a lifetime member of the Omro Bowhunters Club, where he and his wife played a crucial part in the construction of the original and expanded clubhouse and range. Preceded in death by his youngest brother Charles "Chuckie" Koch.
Visitation will be held Sunday, February 16th from 5:00 - 7:00 pm in Poklasny Funeral Homes
870 W. South Park Ave. Oshkosh, WI 54902. Visitation will continue and service will be held Monday, February 17th, 10:00-11:00 am with service at 11:00 am in Poklasny Funeral Home. Burial with full military honors will follow at Omro Cemetery 1600 Waukau Rd. Omro, WI 54963.
Published in Oshkosh Northwestern from Feb. 11 to Feb. 12, 2020