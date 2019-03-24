|
Oshkosh - John D. Hauser, age 81, died on Wednesday March 20, 2019 at his residence. He was born on August 12, 1937 in Butler County, Iowa a son of August and Edith Wheaton Hauser.
He was a graduate of the Iowa Braille & Sight Saving School, and was an electronic repairman working on TV's and Radio's for many years. He was a four time Past President and 30+ year member of the Fraternal Order of the Eagles Aerie #267, and a member of the Great Lakes SSB Club and enjoyed to listening to polka, tell stories and tinker with all electronics.
He is survived by his daughter Leonie (John Gregory) Jarvenpaa, his grandchildren Jonathon(Faith) Jarvenpaa, Jesse( Angela Gannon) Jarvenpaa, Jacob Jarvenpaa, Alycia Hauser, great-grandchildren Mallorie, Ariana, Nevaeh, and Calleb. Further survived by two sisters Wilma Klemmer, Nona (Robert) Dubbe, one daughter-in-law Nikki Hauser, and one brother-in-law Don Steil.
He was preceded in death by his son Donnie, one grandson David Hauser, one brother and five sisters.
A visitation time will be held on Saturday March 30 2019 from 12:30p.m. - 2:30 p.m. at Lake View Memorial Park-Chapel. At 2:30 p.m. a service performed by the Fraternal Order of the Eagles will be performed. Inurnment will take place at Lake View Memorial Park.
The family would like to thank the staff at Heartland Hospice their kind and loving care of John.
Published in Oshkosh Northwestern on Mar. 24, 2019