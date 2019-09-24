|
Oshkosh - John Donald Kasper, 94, went home to his Lord on Saturday, September 21st with his loving family by his side.
John arrived in this world on August 29th, 1925, to Michael and Josephine (Benedict) Kasper. He was born and raised on a farm on Clairville Road in rural Oshkosh, WI. As a young man he often worked on neighboring farms as a farmhand. He proudly served in the U.S. Army from 1950 to 1952.
He met the love of his life, Evelyn Dodd, at a Box Social at the nearby one room school house. John first saw Evie while working on a farm one day. From her brothers, John found out what box lunch Evie had made. He bid the highest on her box lunch and got to share his first lunch with her. He loved her from the first time he saw her. They were united in marriage on May 16th, 1953 and were married over 66 years.
John was a soft-spoken man. He worked hard everyday. Along with his wife, Evie, they raised their four children instilling a firm work ethic, often telling his children, "If you want something in life, you must work hard for it." And he did. He restored their home over the years on 8th Street and worked diligently at Morgan Doors for 34 years. During his tenure there, he had the distinct pleasure of working alongside his brother, Bill, and all four of his kids at some point or another.
John retired in 1987 and Evie in 1996 from Wisconsin Bell/AT&T. John and Evie, whom he lovingly called his "Little Chickadee", enjoyed traveling and saw many sights across the United States. They loved square dancing and would spend many nights dancing all over the valley. John was also an amateur woodworker, creating untold amounts of crafts in his workshop for the enjoyment of others. He loved to dicker at Rummage Sales and Flea Markets, always looking to make a deal, so that he could add to his collection of Antiques and toys. The pride of his collection was his 1941 Chevy pickup truck that he fully restored with his sons, Pat and Tony.
During the summer, John would be found in the garden growing many flowers and vegetables, especially his tomatoes. After his retirement, he would often be found helping his adult children. He was a warm and caring man, who loved taking care of and loved helping to raise his grandchildren.
He is survived by his wife, Evelyn; his children - Jim (Mary) Kasper, Pat (Paula) Kasper, Tony (Pam) Kasper, and Sandy (Michael) Huck; his grandchildren - Hollie (Matt) Holtebeck, Troy (Meghann) Kasper, Laura Kasper, Brian (partner Johnny) Kasper, Justin Kasper, Christina (Michael) Kasper, Samantha (Alex) Berger, and Annalise (Thomas) Perry; his great-grandchildren Martin, Addie, Henry, Mercy, Sparrow, Lily, Aurora, River and Olive Jo; his siblings, Millie Quant, Bill (Helen) Kasper, Evelyn "Dolly" Barforth and sister-in-law Marlene Kasper.
He was preceded in death by his parents, sibling and in-laws - Michael and Josephine Kasper, Dorothy (Albert) Griedl, Lucy (Melvin) Sheldon, Leona (Frank) Bonaparte, George (Esther) Kasper, Charlie (Margaret) Kasper, Marie (Nolan) Steinike, Fred (Mary) Kasper, Ralph Quant, Mike (Sally) Kasper, Bob Kasper, Henry "Hank" Barforth, and Eugene Kasper.
We lovingly remember all of John's family members, in-laws, and friends.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Thursday, September 26th, 2019, at 11:00 a.m. at St. Raphael the Archangel Catholic Church in Oshkosh, WI. Visitation will be held at the church on Thursday from 9:00 a.m. until the time of the service. Full Military Honors will be held at the church following the mass. Entombment will be at Lake View Memorial Park Mausoleum.
The family would like to thank the staff at Evergreen, Aurora Medical Center and Dr. Panczyk for their loving care of John.
In lieu of flowers, a memorial has been established in John's name.
Published in Oshkosh Northwestern on Sept. 24, 2019