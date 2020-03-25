|
|
John Francis Butler
Leesburg - John Francis Butler, 65, of Leesburg, FL passed away March 9, 2020 after a prolonged illness.
John was born in Oneonta, NY, the eldest of six children. After graduating from Utica College John moved to California where he met his wife Kay Hale. They were married June 2, 1984. In 1987 Andrew William and Jacqueline Diane were born.
John had a career as a stock broker in CA. and a national sales manager for an electrical systems company in Oshkosh, WI.
His passion was the Green Bay Packers and organizing fundraisers for children at risk. John's greatest pride was the Rotary Parent Connection Christmas Party held for the past 20 years. The party includes gifts, certificate for Christmas dinner, visit with Santa, McDonald's meal, and entertainment for 50 families. To quote a good friend, "Hundreds of children and their families have Christmas because of what John started".
He loved Oneonta, always returning for OHS alumni weekends. He remained close with his classmates of '73.
John was preceded in death by his parents William and Mary Butler, brother Steve and sister Anne. Immediate survivors include Kay of the home in Leesburg, FL, Andy and his wife Aymie of Chicago, Jackie of Oshkosh, sister Patty Shields and brother Michael Butler of Oneonta, and sister Mary Vamosy of Oshkosh.
In lieu of floral offerings, please consider memorial donations in John's name to organizations supporting children, including the Oshkosh Rotary Parent Connection Christmas Party, PO Box 1203, Oshkosh WI 54903.
Due to the present health crisis services will be held in Oshkosh and Oneonta at a later date.
Published in Oshkosh Northwestern from Mar. 25 to Mar. 26, 2020