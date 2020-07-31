John Francis de Montigny



John Francis de Montigny, 52, passed away May 22, 2020 in Neenah, Wisconsin. He was the son of Margaret and Rene de Montigny of Miles City, Montana, and the youngest of seven children.



John spent his elementary school years in Eastern Montana and Sheridan, Wyoming, He graduated from Sacred Heart High School in Miles City, Montana, and attended Miles Community College. He also attended the University of Montana in Missoula, Montana State University-Billings, and the University of Wisconsin Oshkosh where he received a bachelor's degree in Anthropology.



John lived and worked in Montana, Alaska, California, and then settled in Wisconsin. He worked in various occupations including deep sea fishing. He worked many years as a truck driver, and was a proud, lifetime member of the Teamsters Union.



John enjoyed the outdoors, hiking, boating, and collecting antiques. He was a fitness enthusiast, artist, and an avid reader. He created several miniature masterpieces by modifying Breyer horses. John was a skilled carpenter and jack-of-all-trades who could build and fix anything. He restored vintage wooden boats and antique Mercury outboard motors.



He often returned to his family homestead, Cree Crossing on the Milk River in Montana. He and his family spent many good times there in the cabin he built himself. Together they enjoyed the wildlife, cooking on the campfire, swimming, hiking, canoeing, and gathering chokecherries. Above all, John was a devoted father whose first priorities were his children. He will be greatly missed.



John is survived by his children, Simone and Maxim de Montigny of Neenah, Wisconsin, Jill of Minnesota, and Alex of South Dakota; mother, Margaret, of Miles City, Montana; five sisters, Maria (Missy), Gayle, Deena, Louise, and Jacqueline; brother, Paul; nephews, Anthony and Ty; nieces, Danielle and Elizabeth. He was preceded in death by his father, Rene de Montigny of Miles City, Montana.









