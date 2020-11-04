John G. SpanbauerOshkosh - John G. Spanbauer, age 87, of Oshkosh, WI, passed away November 3, 2020. John was born at home in Oshkosh, WI on Wednesday, August 2, 1933 at 4:15 a.m., the last child of three sons to John and Margaret (Adams) Spanbauer. John was baptized on August 6, 1933 at St. Vincent Catholic Church. His Godparents being his Father's Aunt and Uncle, Mr. and Mrs. Joseph Bloechl.John is survived by his sister-in-law Barbara (James) Spanbauer; nieces: Diane (Bob) Griffin, Carol (Steve) Rymer, Patricia (Terry) Wesner, Susan Spanbauer; nephews: Thomas (Lonni) Spanbauer, Steven (Kay Beulen) Spanbauer, and James D. Spanbauer II. Cousins: Joan (Alfred) Nimke, and cousins-in-law, Marlene Spanbauer and Karen Loewen. He is further survived by many friends and acquaintances.John is preceded in death by his Mother and Father, Brother Richard (Dick) Spanbauer, former sister-in-Law Dolores (Seidl) Spanbauer, Brother James D. Spanbauer, former sister-in-law Fern (Nimmer) Spanbauer, Nephews Gerald R. Spanbauer and Brian Spanbauer, Great Niece, Rachel C. Spanbauer, several Aunts, Uncles, and Cousins, Ronald Spanbauer, Jacquelyn LaBudde, and George Loewen.John attended Kindergarten at Jefferson School, 1st thru 9th grade at St. Vincent Catholic School, and 10th thru 12th grade at Oshkosh High School where he graduated in June of 1952. John continued his education attending Wisconsin State College in Oshkosh from 1952-1958; graduating in June of 1958 with a Bachelor Degree of Science in Education with a major in History & Social Studies. John joined the United States Naval Reserve in February 1950 and started active duty in July of 1954. In July of 1956, he achieved Rate Communication Technician 3rd Class and was stationed in Washington, D.C. and assigned to the Naval SEC Station; requiring Top Secret Security clearance. John served in U.S.N.R. until August 1964.John's first work involved helping neighbors when he was a young boy running errands, cutting grass, washing windows, and babysitting. From 1949 until 1970 he helped out at Bridge's Store and Belson's Store on South Main Street in Oshkosh, WI. From 1949-1950 he delivered the Oshkosh Daily Northwestern. In the summer of 1950 he worked at Siewert's Market on Oregon Street located across from Marquardt Funeral Home in Oshkosh. From September 1950 to July 1954 he worked at the Oshkosh Theatre, which was located where Kitz & Pfeil is now. After graduation from college, he worked at Hutch's Drive-In the summer of 1958 and taught one school year at Rosendale High School 1958-1959. In 1960 he took the Civil Service Test to become a Social Worker. From 1960 until 1963 he worked for the Kenosha County Welfare Department as a social worker and left social work at the end of 1963. John came back to Oshkosh and managed the Sears Catalogue Department from 1964 to 1965 and then went back into social work; working for Winnebago County Social Services Department from 1966 until 1989 when he took early retirement. After retiring, he eventually started doing volunteer work from 1990 to 2013. Over these years he worked for the Red Cross, Mercy Medical Center in the Caring Companion Program, UCP evaluating financial eligibility for various programs they offer to handicapped individuals, the Oakwood Clinic Reception area, working the polls at Washington School on Election Day, Oshkosh Public Library and Home Delivery Service, served on the Board of Directors for 8 years at the Oshkosh Public Museum, and the Winnebago County Nurses HIV-AIDS Program. Throughout John's years of volunteering, he received the Ruth Paynter Award for Service and the 2012 Agency Volunteer of The Year from the Oshkosh Public Library.John also enjoyed many years as a frequent patron of the Jackson Street Hardee's in Oshkosh.Per John's request there will be no visitation or service. His remains will be cremated and his ashes buried on his maternal Grandparents lot in Riverside Cemetery in Oshkosh, WI.A special thank you to Aurora Hospice and Home Instead caregivers for their help which allowed John's family to grant his final wish of remaining in his home.