John Gerritsen
John Gerritsen

Oshkosh - John S. Gerritsen, age 84, passed away at Aurora Medical Center on Friday, October 9, 2020. He was born in Fond du Lac on September 17, 1936 the son of the late Henry and Ailene (Nummerdor) Gerritsen. On April 6, 1963 he married his wife of 57 years, Beverly Carson, at St. John's Lutheran Church in Oshkosh. John was a sales representative with Pepsi for 33 years. He loved watching football and baseball, traveling, and taking his family for drives. John will be remembered for being an excellent father who enjoyed being with his family.

John is survived by his wife, Bev; children: Paula Gerritsen, Jeff Gerritsen, Tim (Heidi) Gerritsen and Shawn Gerritsen; grandchildren: Helena (David) Yanish, Beck Gerritsen and Roland Gerritsen; brothers: Charles (Caty) Gerritsen and Gary (Pam) Gerritsen; and nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents; brother, Harlan Gerritsen; and sister, Charlene (Jim) Kremers.

A graveside service will be at 1:00 p.m. on Wednesday, October 14, 2020 at Lakeview Memorial Park, 2786 Algoma Blvd., Oshkosh, with Rev. Tim Greenwald officiating.

The family extends a special thank you to the staff at Aurora Medical Center ICU for their wonderful care.








Published in Oshkosh Northwestern from Oct. 10 to Oct. 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
14
Graveside service
01:00 PM
Lakeview Memorial Park
Funeral services provided by
Seefeld Family of Funeral Chapels
1025 Oregon Street
Oshkosh, WI 54902-6456
(920) 236-7750
Guest Book sponsored by Seefeld Family of Funeral Chapels

October 10, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
The Staff of Seefeld Family of Funeral Chapels
