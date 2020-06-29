John Henry "Jack" Wahlers, age 94, of Berlin, died peacefully on Monday, June 29, 2020, at Patriot Place in Berlin.He was born January 21, 1926, in Birnamwood, WI, the son of John and Ella Rundhammer Wahlers. Jack was a 1944 graduate of Kimberly High School and received his degree from Oshkosh State University (now known as U.W. Oshkosh). He served his country in the U.S. Navy. On September 11, 1948, he was united in marriage to Pauline Lochschmidt in Kimberly.Jack was hired in 1950 as a history teacher and counselor for Berlin High School where he remained for 36 years until the time of his retirement. He was active in O'Connor-Chiers American Legion Post #340, Berlin Kiwanis, Wells-Krause VFW Post #2925, Masonic Lodge #38 F.&A.M., Historical Society and Senior Center Singers. Jack was a member of Berlin United Methodist Church for 65 years. He served in a variety of roles at church with Finance Chairman the one he held "forever".Jack's love of being in organizations served the community well. He was known for the fund raising he did for the Legion or the Berlin Senior Center, or any other local group. As he was fond of saying, "Nobody says No to Jack Wahlers!" If you wanted an opinion on any topic, he would be happy to share one with you. Because he was so opinionated, the Central Wisconsin Trout Unlimited group of which he was a member awarded him the "Curmudgeon of the Year" award. As a member of TU, his proudest moment was helping to defeat Perrier from establishing water rights on the Mecan River.He is survived by his five children, Linda (Jerry) Reetz, Lois Johnson, LuAnn (Rick) Hommen, John (Shari) Wahlers and David (Wendy) Wahlers; four grandchildren, Matt (Beth) Reetz, Beth (Brad) Oosterhous, Michael (Mary) Hommen and Angela (Bri) Pickering; seven great-grandchildren, Aleesha and Collin Oosterhous, Emily, Abigail, Julia and Ethan Reetz, "Jack" Hommen (named after his great-grandfather) and soon-to-be baby boy Pickering; one brother, Robert (Mary) Wahlers; one sister-in-law, Mary (Don) Schuh; and many nieces, nephews and friends. Jack was preceded in death by his parents, John and Ella; wife, Pauline; and sister, Doris Baker.Visitation will be held on Monday, July 6, from 9:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m., at Berlin United Methodist Church. Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m., at Berlin United Methodist Church, Rev. Larry Rieck officiating. Interment with military honors will be in Oakwood Cemetery. Arrangements have been entrusted to Barbola Funeral Chapel in Berlin. Memorials may be directed to Berlin United Methodist Church and Berlin Senior Center. Anyone wishing to send a sympathy card to the family, please mail card to Barbola Funeral Chapel, c/o John Wahlers, PO Box 201, Berlin, WI 54923. Online condolences may be sent to the family at barbolafc@yahoo.com.