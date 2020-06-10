John H. Wilson
John H. Wilson

Oshkosh - John Herbert Wilson, age 93 of Oshkosh, formerly of Berlin and the Wautoma area, passed away Tuesday, June 9, 2020 at Mercy Medical Center in Oshkosh.

John is the beloved husband of the late Thresa Rosemary Wilson (nee Leone).

Funeral arrangements are pending at the Ruminski Funeral Home in Redgranite. (920) 566-2313.




Published in Oshkosh Northwestern from Jun. 10 to Jun. 12, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Ruminski Funeral Home
167 West Bannerman Avenue
Redgranite, WI 54970
920-566-2313
