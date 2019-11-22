|
John "Jack" Henry Steinbring
Ripon - John "Jack" Henry Steinbring, age 90, passed away on Tuesday, November 19, 2019 at his home. Jack was born on July 1, 1929 in Oshkosh, WI; the son of Arthur and Lillian (Koller) Steinbring.
Jack served his country as 1st Lieutenant Medical Services Corps for the US Army from March 15, 1950 to 1962. He was in Active Duty from 1950 to 1953. Jack was united in marriage to Sandra Sund on June 14, 1958 at the First Congregational Church in Ripon. Sandra preceded him in death on September 1, 2019.
Jack graduated from the University of Minnesota with his PhD in 1975. Jack worked as an Archeologist for the University of Winnipeg from September 1, 1963 to January 1, 1990. He was also a member of the Ripon Historical Society, Princeton Historical Society, Wisconsin Archeological Society, Mid-American Geographic Foundation, and Manitoba Historical Society. He wrote several books on Manitoba rock art archeology of the Winnipeg River and petroform's of Central Canada. Jack was a devoted member of Grace Lutheran Church in Ripon. He enjoyed photography, rock art field recording, artifact restorations and historic architecture.
Jack is survived by his daughter, Amelia (Fred Hoffman) Steinbring; 4 sons: Christian, Albert, Fred (Mildred), and Eric (Suzanna); 6 grandchildren: Simon, Nicholas, Julianna, Manuel, Trishanne, and Emelyne; special friends, the Skurr family; other relatives and many dear friends. He is preceded in death by his parents; wife, Sandra; and daughter, Lisa Steinbring.
Visitation for Jack will be held on Saturday, November 30, 2019 from 10:00am to 11:00am at Grace Lutheran Church, 430 Griswold Street in Ripon.
Memorial service for Jack will be held on Saturday, November 30, 2019 at 11:00am at Grace Lutheran Church, 430 Griswold Street in Ripon with Reverend Sue Sheffer-Meyer officiating. Interment will be held at Hillside Cemetery in Ripon with full military honors. Divine Passage Funeral Home in Ripon is proudly serving the Steinbring family during this difficult time. Divinepassagefunerals.com
Published in Oshkosh Northwestern from Nov. 22 to Nov. 25, 2019