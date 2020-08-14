John Herbert Wilson



Oshkosh - John Herbert Wilson, age 93 of Oshkosh, formerly of Berlin and the Wautoma area, passed away Tuesday, June 9, 2020 at Ascension Mercy Medical Center in Oshkosh.



John was born July 16, 1926, the son of Calvin and Leola (Warner) Wilson. He was raised and educated in Auroraville, Waushara County. On August 11, 1945 John married the love of his life, Thresa Leone at St. Mark's Catholic Church in Redgranite. They shared 72 years together until Thresa passed away on October 13, 2017.



John worked at the Berlin Brewery for 20 years, then at Ray Wilde Motors and Thorsen's in Berlin until his retirement.



He is survived by his son, James (Jane) Wilson of Neshkoro, grandson, Jamie (Karin) Wilson, and granddaughter, Jessica Wilson both of Neshkoro, and a great-granddaughter, Cheyanne Wilson of Berlin.



Funeral Services for John H. Wilson will be held Saturday, August 22nd. at St. Mark's Catholic Church in Redgranite, where the Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11:00 A.M.



Relatives and friends may call at the Church from 9:00 A.M. to 11:00 A.M. Saturday Only prior to the Mass. Following the Mass, John will be laid to rest beside his beloved wife, Thresa in St. Mark's Parish Cemetery.



Should relatives and friends desire, Memorials will be appreciated in John's memory in place of flowers.



Due to health concerns, Face Masks and Social Distancing will be Required at the Visitation and Funeral Services for John.



The Ruminski Funeral Home of Redgranite is assisting the Wilson family with arrangements. (920) 566-2313









