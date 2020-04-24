|
|
Oshkosh - John Joseph Haringer, "Snapper", peacefully left this world for the gates of Heaven on Wednesday, April 22, 2020 at the age of 89. At the time of his passing, he was surrounded by the love of his family and the sound of the polka music he loved. John was born on February 15, 1931 to Frank and Mary (Hug) Haringer in Oshkosh, Wisconsin. As his parents were recent German immigrants, he entered first grade not speaking English, but he persevered and was educated in the Oshkosh Area School system. On November 24, 1956, he married Joan Perkins in Clintonville, Wisconsin. They enjoyed 55 years of marriage prior to her passing in 2011. John was happiest when he was working. He started at age 15, delivering milk for Otto's Dairy. As a young man, he began doing what he loved at Courtney and Plummer in Neenah. He was a respected heavy equipment operator during his working days. He completed his 64-year career in construction at Carew Concrete at the age of 82. In addition to working, John loved snowmobiling. He was an avid snowmobiler and enjoyed many winter trips with his family and friends. He especially looked forward to weekends at Plummer's cabin. He liked to have a beautiful yard and spent many happy hours on his John Deere. John had a love for cars and trucks. He insisted they be kept in impeccable condition. One of the highlights of his summer was driving his red corvette in the Omro parade on July 4th. He loved listening and dancing to polka music. John enjoyed traveling to Germany with his sister, Louise, to visit family. It was also a celebration when his family visited in America. John was member of St. Jude the Apostle Parish for over 30 years. He was also a member of the Fraternal Order of Eagles, the Nestor Club, Sawdust City Corvette Club, Cruising Paths Snowmobile Club, and the Winnebago County Snowmobile Alliance.
He is survived by his daughters: Julie (Michael) Marx and Jill Haringer. Grandson: Jonathan (Terri) Marx and Great-Grandchildren: Evelyn and Abram Marx. He is further survived by his sister: Louise Jacquot, Brothers-in-law: James (Dee) Perkins, Thomas Perkins, and Steve (Laurie) Perkins, his family in Germany as well as special friend and polka partner, Shirley Marsh.
He was preceded in death by his parents, his wife: Joan, Daughter: Jan Haringer, Granddaughter: Marissa Marx, Sister: Rosa Haringer, Sisters-in-law: Helen Huebner and Peggy Perkins, Brother-in-law: Kenneth Jaquot, Nephew: John Jacquot, parents-in law: Alton and Euella Perkins and his cat, Turbo.
Due to restrictions related to the covid pandemic, private family services were held at St. Jude the Apostle Parish.
We will be forever grateful to Country Villa Assisted Living in Omro for the love, care, and happiness you gave to John during these last months of his journey. He (and we) loved you all!
We will miss you, John-Boy. You were a great Dad and we feel blessed you were ours!
Published in Oshkosh Northwestern from Apr. 24 to Apr. 26, 2020