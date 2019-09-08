Services
Barbola Funeral Chapel, Inc.
282 E. Marquette Street
Berlin, WI 54923
(920) 361-2755
Visitation
Monday, Sep. 9, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Memorial service
Monday, Sep. 9, 2019
7:45 PM
Resources
John L. Helmrick Obituary
Berlin - John Lyle Helmrick, age 64, of Berlin, died at home following a brief illness on Wednesday, September 4, 2019.

He was born September 20, 1954, in Berlin, the son of Lyle and Lois Lind Helmrick. John was a 1972 graduate of Berlin High School and received an associate's degree in auto mechanics. On September 15, 1979, he was united in marriage to Mary Jo Mleczek at St. Michael Catholic Church in Berlin.

John worked for his dad at Lyle's Standard Station in Berlin until Lyle retired, at which time John purchased the business which became known as John's Repair. He was proud to be an independent gas station owner. John was a member of Berlin Fire Department for many years and served 26 years as an EMT for Berlin Ambulance Service. He was involved with his children in their sports programs and supported their efforts in football, wrestling, swim team and most of all as a Badger dad for the UW Rowing Team. Whenever you would see John, he would have a new joke or story to tell you.

He is survived by his wife, Mary Jo; son, Matt (Trish) Helmrick; daughter, Katie Helmrick; granddaughter, Rose; second mother, Elaine Helmrick; siblings, Jean (Frank) Helmrick, Dave (Karen) Helmrick, Mary (Mick) McDade, Mary Kay (Brad) Carroll, Doug (Liza) Helmrick and Mike (Amy) Helmrick; and aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews and many friends. John was preceded in death by his mother, Lois and father, Lyle.

Visitation will be held on Monday, September 9, from 4:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m., at Barbola Funeral Chapel in Berlin, with a time of remembrance at 7:45 p.m. Inurnment will be in Oakwood Cemetery. Online condolences may be sent to the family at [email protected]

Published in Oshkosh Northwestern on Sept. 8, 2019
