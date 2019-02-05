|
Dr. John Leschke
Oshkosh - Dr. John A. (Jack) Leschke, age 87, died Saturday morning, February 2, 2019 at Evergreen Retirement Community. He was born on January 18, 1932 in Manitowoc, WI to Rose Victoria (Siebert) and John Sylvester Leschke. Jack graduated from Lincoln High School in 1950. He continued his education at Marquette University and graduated from the Marquette University College of Medicine. After completing his residency in Philadelphia in 1958, he came to Oshkosh and joined Dr. Stan Graiewski in General Practice. In 1970 he went back to school to specialize in anesthesia. Jack was the first full-time anesthesiologist at Mercy Medical Center.
On August 7, 1954, Jack married his childhood sweetheart Shirley Marie Denk at St. Mary's Catholic Church in Manitowoc. They had six children, eighteen grandchildren, eighteen great-grandchildren and still counting. Jack and Shirley were holding hands when he passed.
Jack was a member of St. Mary's Catholic Church (now Most Blessed Sacrament) in Oshkosh and was a member of the Knights of Columbus. He gave of his time and treasure to both the church and the school.
Jack loved to golf and was a long-time member of the Oshkosh Country Club. In later years, he and Shirley travelled around the state and country playing at many different courses. He was a devoted Green Bay Packers fan and loved to watch Marquette basketball.
Jack was adventurous and loved to travel. He and Shirley made friends wherever they went and travelled the world visiting friends. Their second home was always their beloved Zihuatanejo, Mexico where they spent at least a month every year.
Most of all, Jack was known for the great gatherings with friends. The Leschke home was a warm place, filled with love and happiness. Jack was most generous with all his blessings. Visitors were greeted with "Come in, can I make you a drink?, come sit by the pool …". He had a crazy sense of humor (like putting a cast on a sleeping friend's leg). All generations melded together and there was never a dull moment.
Jack was preceded in death by his parents Rose and John, his sister Lois and brother-in-law Harry Bergner, and his sweet infant grandson Tony Leschke.
He is survived by his wife Shirley; a daughter Linda (Larry) Dorsey of Oshkosh and their children Colin (Kate) Dorsey, Brynn (Greg) Reimann and AnnaShea Dorsey; a son John (Julie) Leschke of Oshkosh and their children Jack (Melissa) Leschke, Joe (Jenna) Leschke, Tom (Laura) Leschke and Jim (Ali) Leschke; a daughter Joan (Kevin) Kelnhofer of Mequon and her children Kristen (Mark) Beauchamp, Allison Skoglind, Jennifer (Chris) Caylor, Elizabeth Skoglind and step children Nick and Kimmie Kelnhofer and Corie (Jay) Aiello; a son David (Karen) Leschke of Omro and his daughter Jenna Leschke and step children Kevin Neubauer and Jennifer Koch; a son Andy (Carrie) Leschke of Oshkosh and their children Michael, Rachel and Ashley Leschke; and a son Tim (Sam) Leschke of Bel Aire, MD and their children Paige and Christopher Leschke. He will be missed by his great-grandchildren, many nieces, nephews, friends and colleagues.
A glorious celebration of life will take place on Friday, February 8th at 11:00 am at Most Blessed Sacrament (St. Mary's site), 619 Merritt Ave., Oshkosh, with visitation beginning at 9:00 am. In lieu of flowers or donations we ask that you jot down a memory of Jack for our scrapbook. Please bring to the service or e-mail [email protected]
Published in Oshkosh Northwestern from Feb. 5 to Feb. 6, 2019