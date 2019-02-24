|
John P. Jones
Oshkosh - John Jones, 66, passed away Friday, February 22, 2019. He leaves behind his wife, Sharon, and children: Scott (Lynn) Beck, Kirstin Binner, and Jonathan (Michelle) Beck; 6 grandchildren and 5 great grandchildren; a sister, Sherri Jones; two brothers-in-law: Richard and Melvin (Betty) Vowels; two sisters-in-law: Arlene (Roger) Chapin and Grace Vowels. John was preceded in death by his parents, a brother, Jeffrey, a brother-in-law, Joe Vowels and a sister-in-law, Birdie Vowels.
John was born January 23, 1953, in Lewes, Delaware, the son of Donald and Betty (Habermehl) Jones. On August 3, 1990, John married Sharon Vowels in Oshkosh. He was a supervisor for the Wisconsin Resource Center for 20 years, something he extremely loved and had passion for! John enjoyed his extracurricular activities through the eyes of a referee, blowing his whistle for many area sporting events for several years. John also enjoyed his excursions in the kayak with his sons, and made any excuse to go to the river. He was always willing to lend a helping hand wherever he was, and will be missed by all those who loved him, including his four-legged son, Griffin. John was always willing to eat anything with mashed potatoes, well at least the mashed potatoes.
Private family services will be held for John.
The family would like to extend heartfelt thanks to the staffs of Ascension Mercy Hospital, as well as Park View Health Center, for their loving care and compassion.
Published in Oshkosh Northwestern on Feb. 24, 2019