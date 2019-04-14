Services
Mueller Funeral Home
904 E Main St
Winneconne, WI 54986
(920) 582-4242
Celebration of Life
Saturday, May 11, 2019
11:00 AM - 3:00 PM
at the home of Lisa and John
Redgranite - John R. Kloiber, age 63, of Redgranite, died unexpectedly Monday, April 8, 2019, He was born August 15, 1955, in Oshkosh to John A. and Germaine (Ruddy) Kloiber. John was a 1974 graduate of Oshkosh West High School. On October 10, 1980, he married Lisa. For many years John was employed by Bemis Specialty Films in Oshkosh until his retirement. He loved the outdoors; hunting, fishing, cutting firewood, and gardening. When it came to bow and gun hunting, John always had the horseshoe and always seemed to shoot the first deer. He also enjoyed cooking for family and friends, and playing poker with his buddies.

John is survived by his wife of 38 years, Lisa Kloiber; daughter and son-in-law, Heidi and Jerry Dodd; son, Brian Kloiber; a grandson, Carson Kloiber; a brother, Russell Kloiber; nephew, Derek (Amy) Kloiber; aunts and uncles, Craig and Kathy Karkula, Craig and Nancy Ruddy, Jeri Ruddy; and many cousins, other relatives, and friends.

Preceding John in death were his parents; in-laws, George and Jane Waniger; his best friend and uncle, Jake Ruddy; uncles and aunt, Owen Ruddy, Jim Ruddy, Merle Ruddy, and Ellen Faust.

Cremation has taken place and a Celebration of Life will be held on Saturday, May 11, 2019, from 11:00 a.m. until 3:00 p.m. at the home of Lisa and John.

If you wish please submit online condolences to muellerfh.net.

Published in Oshkosh Northwestern on Apr. 14, 2019
