Services
Miner-Ortman Funeral Home
618 Norway St
Norway, MI 49870
(906) 563-5700
Visitation
Friday, Feb. 7, 2020
10:00 AM - 11:30 AM
St. Mary's Church
Norway, MI
View Map
Rosary
Friday, Feb. 7, 2020
11:30 AM
St. Mary's Church
Norway, MI
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Friday, Feb. 7, 2020
12:00 PM
St. Mary's Church
Norway, MI
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for John Radlinger
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

John Radlinger Sr.


1936 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
John Radlinger Sr. Obituary
John Radlinger, SR.

Loretto - John J. Radlinger, Sr. age 83 of Loretto, MI died Sunday, February 2, 2020 after complications from open heart surgery, at UP Health System in Marquette, MI.

He was born on June 24, 1936 in Park Falls, Wisconsin, the son of the late Wolfgang and Theresa (Kundinger) Radlinger.

John married Carol Lemke on April 21, 1956 in Park Falls, Wisconsin, with Gods blessing and graces have been married for 63 years.

He was a member of St. Mary's Church in Norway, MI, where he served as a Eucharistic Minister and a member of the Holy Spirit Council Knights of Columbus #9523.

For John, family and faith were the most important things, and he was very proud of his home and his lawn.

John is survived by his wife Carol; daughters Maggie (John Jacklovitz), Mary (John) Hall, Lauri Radlinger and Sharon Halloran; sons John Radlinger, Jr and James Radlinger; grandchildren Selena (Ryan), Christopher, Shanna, Michael, Kayla, Eric, Elizabeth and Justin; great grandchildren Ross, Cole, Ava; brother Richard Radlinger; many nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles and cousins.

He was preceded in death by his daughter Marilyn Radlinger; grandson Andrew Neeck; sons-in-law James Neeck and Glen Halloran.

Visitation will be held on Friday, February7 from 10-11:30 a.m. at St. Mary's Church in Norway, MI.

A Rosary will be held at 11:30 a.m.

The Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Friday at 12 p.m. at St. Mary's Church with Fr. Timothy Ekaitis, presiding.

Interment will follow at the Norway Township Cemetery.

Condolences to the family of John may be expressed online at www.ortmanfuneralhome.com

Arrangements were made with the Ortman Funeral Home in Norway, MI.



Published in Oshkosh Northwestern from Feb. 4 to Feb. 5, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of John's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -