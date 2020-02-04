|
|
John Radlinger, SR.
Loretto - John J. Radlinger, Sr. age 83 of Loretto, MI died Sunday, February 2, 2020 after complications from open heart surgery, at UP Health System in Marquette, MI.
He was born on June 24, 1936 in Park Falls, Wisconsin, the son of the late Wolfgang and Theresa (Kundinger) Radlinger.
John married Carol Lemke on April 21, 1956 in Park Falls, Wisconsin, with Gods blessing and graces have been married for 63 years.
He was a member of St. Mary's Church in Norway, MI, where he served as a Eucharistic Minister and a member of the Holy Spirit Council Knights of Columbus #9523.
For John, family and faith were the most important things, and he was very proud of his home and his lawn.
John is survived by his wife Carol; daughters Maggie (John Jacklovitz), Mary (John) Hall, Lauri Radlinger and Sharon Halloran; sons John Radlinger, Jr and James Radlinger; grandchildren Selena (Ryan), Christopher, Shanna, Michael, Kayla, Eric, Elizabeth and Justin; great grandchildren Ross, Cole, Ava; brother Richard Radlinger; many nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles and cousins.
He was preceded in death by his daughter Marilyn Radlinger; grandson Andrew Neeck; sons-in-law James Neeck and Glen Halloran.
Visitation will be held on Friday, February7 from 10-11:30 a.m. at St. Mary's Church in Norway, MI.
A Rosary will be held at 11:30 a.m.
The Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Friday at 12 p.m. at St. Mary's Church with Fr. Timothy Ekaitis, presiding.
Interment will follow at the Norway Township Cemetery.
Condolences to the family of John may be expressed online at www.ortmanfuneralhome.com
Arrangements were made with the Ortman Funeral Home in Norway, MI.
Published in Oshkosh Northwestern from Feb. 4 to Feb. 5, 2020