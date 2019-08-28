|
|
John "Taco" Segura
Oshkosh - John E. "Taco" Segura, age 67, of Oshkosh, passed away unexpectedly at his home on August 24, 2019. He was born on June 24, 1952 in Del Rio, Texas a son of the late Juan and Udelvina Segura. He married Patricia Susan Plach on July 31, 1993. John had worked for and retired from Winnebago County. He greatly enjoyed wood working, fishing, Packer games and will be fondly remembered for making the most ridiculous Packer bets with friends.
He is survived by and his memory will be cherished by his wife Pat; children, Amy (Brad) Mechiors-Kemp, Timothy (Tracy) Melchiors and Christopher Melchiors; two grandsons, Adam Melchiors and Damian Melchiors. He is further survived by nieces and a nephew, other relatives and friends. John was preceded in death by a daughter, Natalia; two sisters, Becky and Linda.
A celebration life will be held on Thursday, August 29, 2019 beginning at 3 pm at the Cheatin' Heart Bar, 2839 Harrison Street. John will be sadly missed by all.
Published in Oshkosh Northwestern on Aug. 28, 2019