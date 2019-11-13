|
Oshkosh - John Wilbur Gradl, 93, passed away at his home, on November 12, 2019. He was born on May 25, 1926, in the town of Hortonville, the son of Elizabeth Gradl.
John married Leona I. Groskreutz, his friend, partner, soul-mate and love of his life, on June 30, 1956, in Oshkosh, WI.
John was a military veteran of both the Air Force and The Marines and served the country with pride from 1945 to 1954.
Gardening, fishing and wood crafting were some of John's favorite things to do. His knowledge and talent inspired everyone who seen his work.
John adored his family and took great pride in how his life and family became and grew. When talking about his children and grand-children and great-grand-children, John's face lit up and his smile was unending.
John is survived by Leona his wife of 63 years; two daughters: Debra Gradl (Patrick Ryan), Oshkosh; Judith Gradl (James Broda), Oshkosh; and two grandsons; Kelly R. Koch (Cassie), Daniel J. Koch; Oshkosh, and two great-grand children; Natalie M. Koch and Jacob R. Koch.
He was preceded in death by his mother; Elizabeth.
John is loved and his amazing smile will be missed forever.
Private family services will be held.
In Lieu of flowers a memorial for John has been established and please mail all memorial cards to the funeral home
Published in Oshkosh Northwestern from Nov. 13 to Nov. 17, 2019